Kenya police say 1 killed in opposition-led protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say that one person died, 31 officers were injured and more than 200 protesters were arrested in anti-government protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga. Odinga on Tuesday announced that the protests will be held twice a week starting next week. The opposition led thousands of Kenyans in protests on Monday calling for President William Ruto’s resignation and decrying the rising cost of living.

