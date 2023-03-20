Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Federal investigators say a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers and a company inspection didn’t identify their absence. The notation comes in one of three preliminary reports issued Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board about Norfolk Southern train accidents this month. The report about the March 9 derailment of two locomotives and 37 rail cars in Anniston, Alabama said the couplers “resist lateral coupler movement” and a company rule requires them for towed cars not used for any tractive power. A message seeking comment was sent Monday to the company.

