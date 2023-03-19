Scottish independence at crossroads in testy SNP leader race

LONDON (AP) — The race to lead the Scottish National Party has cracked open fissures over political strategy, social issues and the legacy of departing leader Nicola Sturgeon. Sturgeon announced her resignation in February after eight years as party leader and first minster of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. Three members of the Scottish parliament are running to replace her: Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and lawmaker Ash Regan. The winner of a vote by SNP members will be announced on March 27. Yousaf is seen as the continuity candidate while Regan and Forbes are appealing to those who say a clique around the former first minister wields too much power. Forbes is an evangelical Christian and has faced criticism for opposing same-sex marriage.

