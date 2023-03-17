Gossamer Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Friday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $229.4 million, or $2.71 per share.

