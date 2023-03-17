European team ends questioning of Lebanon Central Bank chief

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say that a European legal team has wrapped up two days of questioning of the country’s Central Bank chief in a money-laundering probe linked to the governor. Several European countries are investigating Gov. Riad Salameh, who in recent years has been charged with a handful of corruption-related crimes. The 72-year-old Salameh has been the head of Lebanon’s Central Bank since 1993. The European delegation is investigating the laundering of some $330 million. The judicial officials said on Friday that the European team has set April 15 as the date for questioning Salameh’s brother and an associate.

