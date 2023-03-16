Regulators monitor tritium leak at Minnesota nuclear plant

ST.. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators say they’re monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant. The company says it took swift action to contain the leak to the plant site, and there’s no health and safety risk to the local community or the environment. While Xcel reported the leak to state and federal authorities in late November, the spill had not been made public before Thursday. State officials say they waited to get more information before going public with it. The Monticello plant is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.