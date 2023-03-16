Skip to Content
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word

By HALELUYA HADERO
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. The company says the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint. It will also add a chat function called Business Chat, which takes commands from users. The announcement came two days after OpenAI rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4. OpenAI powers the generative AI technology Microsoft is relying on. Microsoft rival Google has also been integrating generative AI tools into its own Workspace applications.

Associated Press

