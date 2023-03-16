Skip to Content
Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Maria, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period.

