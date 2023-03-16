Five Below, G-III fall, Adobe, Signet rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Adobe Inc., up $19.68 to $353.29.
The software maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Five Below Inc., down $2.84 to $195.33.
The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast for the year.
First Republic Bank, up $3.11 to $34.27.
Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for the struggling bank.
PagerDuty Inc., up $4.11 to $31.95
The software developer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $7.64 to $75.52.
The jewelry company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $1.34 to $ 119.95
The seller of cookware and home furnishings raised its dividend and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down 20 cents to $15.97.
The clothing and accessories maker reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.
Designer Brands Inc., up $1.04 to $9.32.
The owner of shoe and accessories store DSW reported a strong fourth-quarter profit.