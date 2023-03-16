Cyprus to speed up repairs to high-rises amid quake worries

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ interior minister says authorities will spend more than 100 million euros ($106 million) to repair dozens of dilapidated high-rise housing units built decades ago for refugees from the island’s 1974 Turkish invasion. He said Thursday the plan foresees immediate repairs or complete reconstruction of 43 buildings deemed to be most at risk. Repairs will eventually be carried out to 315 other apartment buildings built in the immediate aftermath of the invasion. Last month’s powerful earthquake in neighboring Turkey that killed more than 48,000 people stirred up concerns in Cyprus about whether these structures could withstand earthquakes.

