Blend Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $82.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.47. A year ago, they were trading at $6.53.

