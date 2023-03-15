Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:09 PM

Tutor Perini: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KION

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $906.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $210 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be 45 cents to 65 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPC

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content