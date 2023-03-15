T-Mobile acquires Mint, partially owned by Ryan Reynolds

T-Mobile will acquire Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, as part of a cash-and-stock deal worth as much as $1.35 billion. T-Mobile’s purchase of Ka’ena Corp. will give it access to Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit. Ryan Reynolds said on Twitter that he never thought he’d own part of a wireless company and never expected to sell it to T-Mobile.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.