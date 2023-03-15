Protagonist Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $127.4 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.6 million.

