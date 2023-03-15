Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:13 PM

Protagonist Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KION

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $127.4 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTGX

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content