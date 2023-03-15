German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to supply Ukraine with much-needed arms and ammunition, but needs clarity about what the country requires before investing in further production capacity. The rate at which Ukraine is using ammunition has raised concerns about strains on Western defense companies as they work to keep both Ukraine’s military and their own resupplied. The German arms industry says proposals to bundle purchases at the European Union rather than the national level could help, if the process doesn’t slow down procurement. The industry also hopes the war will help get defense spending in Europe classified as ”sustainable,” allowing it to attract investors who currently refuse to do business with weapons manufacturers.

