Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:08 PM

Franco-Nevada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KION

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 86 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $320.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $700.6 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNV

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content