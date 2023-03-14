UK cybersecurity center looking into risks posed by TikTok

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s security minister says he has asked the country’s National Cyber Security Center to review threats posed by TikTok, amid calls for the U.K. to impose a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app. Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said he is waiting for a review from the government’s cybersecurity experts before deciding on the “hugely important question.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted Monday that the U.K. could follow the U.S. and the European Union and ban the app from government-issued mobile phones and devices. Last year, Britain’s Parliament shut down its TikTok account following lawmakers’ concerns about the app’s links to the Chinese government.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.