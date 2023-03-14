Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed allegations that Ukrainians were behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year. He insisted that the U.S. was behind the incident. Putin spoke on Tuesday after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.