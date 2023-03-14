Performant Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $235,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.5 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $109.2 million.

