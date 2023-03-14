Orioles ask New York’s top court to toss out payment to Nats

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The long-running fight between the Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees has reached New York’s highest court. A lawyer for the Orioles argued Tuesday that a $296.8 million award for 2012-16 made by a panel of baseball executives should be thrown out and the case reheard by a different forum. A lawyer for the Nationals told the six judges of the New York Court of Appeals they should affirm the decision. That lawyer, Derek Shaffer, predicted additional litigation between the teams in a dispute that could hold up a potential sale of the Nationals, which said last April they were exploring the marketplace.

