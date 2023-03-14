German court upholds move to take control of Rosneft units

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has upheld a government decision last year to put two subsidiaries of Rosneft under the control of German authorities, throwing out complaints from the Russian oil giant. The Federal Administrative Court found Tuesday that the decision in mid-September to put Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency was lawful. The trusteeship, which was initially imposed through March 15, gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries in Germany. Germany’s Economy Ministry welcomed Thursday’s court ruling and said it plans to extend the trusteeship for the Rosneft subsidiaries for another six months.

