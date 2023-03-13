Skip to Content
Sunesis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — CARDIFF, Calif. (AP) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Monday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $49.2 million, or $1.30 per share.

