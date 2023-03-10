Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents from a defamation lawsuit against Fox News illustrate the pressures its journalists faced in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election. The network was on a collision course between giving its conservative audience what it wanted and reporting uncomfortable truths about then-President Donald Trump and his false fraud claims. In one extraordinary text conversation, Fox stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham express their disdain for their journalistic colleagues. As details emerge about how Fox tried to navigate the pressures, one Fox journalist says the network has yet to discuss the revelations from the lawsuit with its employees.

