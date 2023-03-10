Online betting begins in sports-crazed Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts sports fans raced to their cell phones Friday to begin placing bets as the state allowed online sports wagering just days ahead of tipoff of the NCAA Tournament next week. The move comes a little over a month since the state began allowing in-person sports betting at the state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, and MGM Springfield in Springfield. Lawmakers estimate sports betting could generate about $60 million in annual tax revenue and $70 million to $80 million in initial licensing fees, which must be renewed every five years.

