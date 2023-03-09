Split verdict for ex-Fox execs in soccer rights bribe case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Fox executive has been convicted of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to nab broadcasting rights to the World Cup and other top soccer matches. A second ex-executive was acquitted. A Brooklyn federal jury delivered its verdict Thursday. Hernan Lopez was convicted. Carlos Martinez was acquitted. Prosecutors have said the case bared the corruption of international soccer. Defense lawyers say the former Fox execs were framed by an admitted criminal who was trying to minimize his own punishment. New York-based Fox Corp. wasn’t charged in the case and has denied any involvement in the bribery scandal.

