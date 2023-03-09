IRS nominee Daniel Werfel confirmed by Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Daniel Werfel to serve as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service by a vote of 54-to-42. Werfel, who pledged before senators not to expand tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year during his confirmation hearing, will serve a five-year term as leader of the federal tax collection agency. Werfel will have to navigate controversy surrounding $80 billion in new funding for the agency, as critics have distorted how the new law would affect the IRS and taxes for the middle class. About $46 billion was allocated for enforcing tax laws and the rest for taxpayer services, operations support and updated business systems.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.