Egypt’s inflation spikes again, hiking prices of basic food

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says inflation in the country has hit a new high this year, with the steepest price rises for basic foods. Official figures Thursday show the country’s struggle with an economic crisis and currency depreciation has hit the country’s poor — roughly a third of the population. The government says annual inflation rose to 32.9% in February, up from 26.5% in January. Grains, meat, poultry, fish and fruit were among the products with the biggest price spikes. The statistics agency also says that food prices have increased 61.5% since the same time last year.

