China criticizes Dutch plan to curb access to chip tools

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized the Netherlands for joining Washington in expanding curbs on Chinese access to technology to make processor chips that Western governments say might be used in weapons or to commit human rights abuses. Processor chips and the technology to make them are increasingly sensitive as Beijing steps up efforts to develop its own chip industry and high-tech weapons. Washington in October blocked Chinese access to U.S. tools to make the most advanced chips and is lobbying European and Asian allies to tighten their own controls. The Dutch trade minister told legislators national security requires controls to be tightened on exports of chip-making technology in which the Netherlands is a global leader.

