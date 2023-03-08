Vera Bradley, WeWork rise; Stitch Fix, Tesla fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., up $8.25 to $27.
The solar power company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.
WeWork Inc., up 5 cents to $1.19.
The communal office-space company is reportedly in talks with investors to restructure its debt.
Stitch Fix Inc., down 2 cents to $4.95.
The online clothing styling service reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Vera Bradley Inc., up 45 cents to $5.89.
The handbag and accessories company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.30 to $62.15.
Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its investment in the energy company.
Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $8.12 to $217.82.
The convenience store chain reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.
United Natural Foods Inc., down $11.49 to $29.47.
The organic and specialty foods distributor slashed its profit forecast.
Tesla Inc., down $5.71 to $182.
Regulators are investigating a potential defect with steering wheels on the electric vehicle maker’s Model Y SUV.