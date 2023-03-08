Tejon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (AP) — TEJON RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tejon Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.8 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.2 million.

