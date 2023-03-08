Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific posts $834 million loss for 2022

HONG KONG (AP) — Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. says it’s ready to rebuild as Hong Kong opens up to global visitors, despite reporting wider losses in 2022. In a filing, the airline reported an annual loss of $834.4 million for the year ending Dec. 31. That’s an 18.5% increase in losses from 2021. Hong Kong had strict entry restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is heavily promoting tourism since opening up. However, revenue grew 12% to $6.5 billion. The airline’s CEO Ronald Lam said he’s encouraged by the positive momentum. The company aims to be operating at abut 70% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, and to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

