Dutch government to restrict sales of processor chip tech

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it is planning on imposing additional restrictions on the export of machines that make advanced processor chips, joining a U.S. push that aims at restricting China’s access to materials used to make such chips. A government letter to lawmakers Wednesday outlined the proposed limitations, which come in addition to existing export controls on semiconductor technology. Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited U.S. President Joe Biden in January for talks on advanced chip machines made by Dutch company ASML. The Biden administration in October imposed export controls to limit China’s access to advanced chips, which it says can be used to make weapons, commit human rights abuses and improve the speed and accuracy of its military logistics.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.