Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 92 cents to $76.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 63 cents to $82.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.74 a gallon. April natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 at $1,818.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 5 cents to $20.15 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.24 Japanese yen from 137.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.0545 from $1.0553.