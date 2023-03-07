Skip to Content
CarParts.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The online auto parts retailer posted revenue of $154.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $951,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $661.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

