UK aims to deport Channel migrants, but critics skeptical

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will introduce legislation to ban anyone who arrives in the U.K. in small boats across the English Channel from ever settling in the country. The government said a bill that’s expected to be announced Tuesday will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches Britain by unauthorized means. Those who arrive will be detained and then deported “to their home country or a safe third country.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the law would stop the “immoral” business of smuggling gangs who send desperate people on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busies shipping lanes. But critics say the plan is both unethical and unworkable.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.