Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $232.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $211 million to $216 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $189.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $894 million to $904 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE