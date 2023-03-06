Australia helicopter pilot didn’t hear any call before crash

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A helicopter pilot who was coming into land at an Australian theme park has told investigators he didn’t hear the pilot on the ground announce he was taking off before the fatal collision between their aircraft. The investigators said in their preliminary report Tuesday that they haven’t ruled out the routine radio call being made, however, and are investigating further. The two Sea World helicopters crashed Jan. 2 at the tourist city of Gold Coast near Brisbane. The arriving pilot managed to land his damaged craft after the collision, but the other helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed into the water. The departing pilot and three of his passengers were killed, and nine people were injured.

