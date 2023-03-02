Tennessee measure restricting drag shows heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have advanced legislation on certain drag shows on public property or at private establishments where children could attend. Republican Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign the change into law. He has brushed off heavy opposition. In Tennessee and across the country, drag has been cast in a misleading light by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children. The bill marks the second major proposal targeting the LGBTQ community that Tennessee lawmakers have passed this legislative session. Other passed legislation bans most gender-affirming care.

