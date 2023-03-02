Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government plans to expand minimum cybersecurity requirements for critical sectors and be faster and more aggressive in preventing cyberattacks before they occur. Part of the plan includes using military, law enforcement and diplomatic tools. That’s according to a Biden administration strategy document released Thursday. Officials say the Democratic administration also intends to work with Congress on legislation that would impose legal liability on software makers whose products fail to meet basic cybersecurity safeguards. The strategy largely codifies work that has already been underway during the last two years. A spate of high-profile ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure has focused attention on cybersecurity.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.