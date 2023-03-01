US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. has approved a round of arms sales to Taiwan consisting of $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets. It’s likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The U.S. State Department said Wednesday the approved sales included missiles to arm F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. It also includes AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles, air-to-air missiles and launchers. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island. The United States is Taiwan’s main supplier of military equipment, and China has imposed sanctions after past sales.

