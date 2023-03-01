Underground coal mine collapse injures 3 in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three workers have been injured in a collapse at an underground coal mine in southern Montana with a history of safety violations. Musselshell County officials said Wednesday that the miners were about a mile inside Signal Peak Energy’s Bull Mountain mine when the area where they were working collapsed for unknown reasons. Officials say one of the miners suffered serious injures and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Billings. The others suffered moderate injuries. Musselshell County disaster services director Justin Russell says it took about an hour to extract the miner who was seriously hurt. The federal Mine Health and Safety Administration will investigate.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.