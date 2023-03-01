Should you get a home improvement loan from your contractor?

A general contractor who partners with a third-party lender to provide home improvement financing seems like a win-win: You get the renovation done by your contractor of choice, and it simplifies the question of how to pay for it. But contractors specialize in building and repairing, not financing, and they may not offer the best option. Loans through contractors are often unsecured personal loans, which can have higher interest rates than other financing options. As convenient as it may be to use the loan your contractor recommends, compare it to home equity financing and other personal loans to find low-rate financing that fits your needs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.