Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu has thanked his supporters and appealed to his rivals in remarks after he was declared the winner of last weekend’s presidential election. The announcement on Wednesday by election officials was likely to lead to a court challenge by the No. 2 and No. 3 finishers. The opposition has demanded the vote be redone by saying delays in the results made room for voting irregularities. Tinubu said after his victory was announced that “I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together.”

