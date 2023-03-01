Kohl’s swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s plans to cut inventory by roughly 5%, be more surgical in discounts and change how it showcases fashion to inspire shoppers to buy after the department store chain reported a big loss and a sales slump in the fourth quarter. The retailer, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, also issued an annual profit outlook that fell below Wall Street expectations as the company grapples with customers cutting back on discretionary items like fashion amid stubbornly high inflation for all kinds of necessities. Shares dropped as much as 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday but reversed the declines in regular trading hours after Kohl’s executives spelled out a plan to turn around its business.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.