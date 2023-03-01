Judges nixes shareholder claims against McDonald’s directors

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed claims against directors of McDonald’s in a shareholder lawsuit challenging their handling of sexual harassment by former CEO Steve Easterbrook and the company’s former top human resources executive. The judge ruled Wednesday that the lawsuit does not support an inference that the board failed to respond to allegations involving Easterbrook and former Chief People Officer David Fairhurst. The two were accused of promoting and participating in a “party atmosphere” at the company’s Chicago headquarters. Easterbrook was terminated without cause in 2019, while Fairhurst was fired for cause.

