Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. and Canada have banned the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns grow in the West. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance. The video-sharing app has long maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and that its data is not held in China. It also disputes accusations that it collects more user data compared to other social media companies, and insists that it runs independently, with its own leadership team. Despite TikTok’s claims, many countries around the world remain cautious about the platform and its ties to China.

