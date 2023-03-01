GM making some performance-related job cuts

General Motors is making some performance-related job cuts among some of its salaried employees and executives. The Detroit automaker did not specify how many jobs would be eliminated, but did say it would impact a relatively small number of workers. GM has 81,000 salaried employees worldwide. In January GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said during an earnings call that the automaker planned for $2 billion in cost savings over the next two years.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.