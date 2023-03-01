Finland’s Parliament gives final approval for NATO bid

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Parliament has given final approval for the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO with lawmakers signing off on membership along with the required legislation. The 200-seat legislature passed the measure in a 184-7 vote on Wednesday to allow for Finland’s accession to NATO. The move cleared the last required national hurdle for joining the 30-member Western alliance. The vote was initiated by Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s center-left government which wanted to proceed with the vote before Finland’s April 2 general election. But NATO members Turkey and Hungary haven’t yet ratified the membership bids by Finland and neighboring Sweden.

