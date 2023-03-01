Dish Network still reeling from week-old ransomware attack

BOSTON (AP) — The TV provider Dish Network continues to recover from a ransomware attack it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers. It says unspecified data was stolen and it is investigating if that includes the personal information of customers. In a notice to customers on its website, Dish said many customers were having trouble reaching its service desks, accessing their accounts and making payments. It said Dish TV was up and running. The company first acknowledged the attack was ransomware in a regulatory filing Tuesday. It did not say which criminal group was behind the attack, how much ransom was demanded or whether it paid.

