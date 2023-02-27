Putting Mongolia on the digital map: Bolor-Erdene Battsengel
Bolor-Erdene Battsengel gained fame as one of the youngest member of Mongolia’s government — and the first woman to hold her position. She spoke to The Associated Press about digitizing the country’s government services so people in remote areas don’t have to spend long days traveling and waiting in lines for access to things like passport renewals or filing taxes. She left her post recently and is now working on Girls Code, a nonprofit that helps girls, many from nomadic communities, learn computer programming.